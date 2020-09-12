Bollywood Hungama

Singer Anuradha Paudwal’s son Aditya Paudwal passes away at the age of 35

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Playback singer Anuradha Paudwal's son Aditya Paudwal passed away at the age of 35. Musician Shankar Mahadevan took to his social media handle confirming the devastating news. Reportedly, Aditya was suffering from a kidney ailment and the cause of his death is said to be kidney failure.

Singer Anuradha Paudwal’s son Aditya Paudwal passes away at the age of 35

Confirming the news on social media, Shankar Mahadevan wrote, "Devastated hearing this news !! Our dearest Aditya Paudwal is no more ! What an amazing musician , what a lovely human being with a beautiful sense of humour ! We have collaborated on so many projects ! Just can’t come to terms with this !prayers for his family ! Love you Aditya .. will miss you"


Aditya Paudwal was a music arranger and producer. He had produced the song 'saheb tu' from the film Thackeray. The film was based on the life of Shiv Sena founder, the late Bal Thackeray.

