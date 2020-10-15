Only yesterday, Bollywood Hungama had exclusively reported about Sonu Sood being all set to be SpiceJet Airlines' brand ambassador. Thanks to Sonu's real life role of 'rescuing the stranded' during the ongoing pandemic, he has become synonymous with terms like Messiah, God, Angel amongst others. One more term that's become synonymous with Sood is that of 'Every Brand's Hot Favourite' amongst the FMCG circles.

As per Bollywood Hungama's reliable sources, besides SpiceJet Airlines, Sonu Sood is now all set to be the face of the revolutionary 'OYO Rooms'. Our source also added that one of the main reasons why 'OYO Rooms' chose Sonu Sood to be the face of their brand is because he completely resonates with their ideology of being 'reliable', 'trusted' and 'faith'.

The official announcement of the same is being awaited.

