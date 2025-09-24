Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Wednesday, September 24, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to the illegal online betting platform 1xBet.

In visuals shared by news agency ANI, Sood was seen stepping out of his car outside the ED office, dressed in a green shirt, wearing a mask and black sunglasses, and accompanied by his lawyers.

#WATCH | Delhi: Actor Sonu Sood arrives at the ED office. The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Bollywood actor Sonu Sood to appear before it for questioning in connection with the illegal betting app 1xBet case. pic.twitter.com/uGpTD7zvrp — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2025

The 1xBet Investigation

The ED is probing allegations that 1xBet, an online betting app claiming a global presence, defrauded individuals and investors of crores of rupees. The company also reportedly evaded substantial direct and indirect taxes.

1xBet promotes itself as a bookmaker with nearly two decades of experience in the betting industry, offering its services in 70 languages and allowing customers to place bets on thousands of sporting events. Despite these claims, the platform has come under scrutiny for alleged financial irregularities and violations of Indian law.

Celebrities Questioned

Sonu Sood is among several high-profile figures questioned in the case. In recent weeks, the ED has summoned a number of former Indian cricketers, including Robin Uthappa, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, and Shikhar Dhawan. Political figures and actors have also been called, such as Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty, actress Urvashi Rautela, and Bengali actor Ankush Hazra.

Officials have indicated that more celebrities, including sportspersons, film stars, and social media influencers, are expected to be examined in the coming days as part of the probe.

Sonu Sood’s Recent Work

On the professional front, Sood was recently seen in Fateh, which marked his directorial debut. The film, also headlined and written by him, featured Naseeruddin Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in key roles. He also appeared in the Tamil action-comedy Madha Gaja Raja, co-starring Vishal.

