Bath & Body Works, one of the world’s most beloved fragrance-first brands, unveils its Diwali campaign featuring Bollywood actress Wamiqa Gabbi. The campaign celebrates the joy of creating unforgettable festive memories, positioning Bath & Body Works as the go-to destination for luxurious candles this season.

Wamiqa Gabbi features in Bath & Body Works’ Diwali campaign, watch

This Diwali, Bath & Body Works invites customers to celebrate the festival of lights with its iconic candles. A perfect blend of luxury, warmth, and fragrance that elevate every gathering. The campaign, headlined by Wamiqa Gabbi, captures how these candles go beyond fragrance to become the centerpiece of cherished festive moments with friends and family. Blending seamlessly into festive décor, Bath & Body Works candles add a touch of celebration and warmth to every corner of the home, making them the perfect companion for Diwali gatherings and traditions

"At Apparel Group, we believe that fragrance is more than just a product. It's an experience that transforms everyday moments into lasting memories. This Diwali, through our partnership with Wamiqa Gabbi for Bath & Body Works , we’re spotlighting our iconic candles as the perfect way to light up every celebration with joy, warmth, and luxury," said Mr. Tushar Ved, President - Apparel Group India.

With a focus on candles, the campaign reinforces Bath & Body Works’ position as the ultimate destination to light up every home with fragrance-filled celebrations. From gifting to self-indulgence, Bath & Body Works brings the magic of Diwali into every space, making it synonymous with memorable festive moments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wamiqa Gabbi (@wamiqagabbi)

With fragrances that capture every mood and moment, from the fresh notes of Sun Drenched Linen and Eucalyptus Mint to the cozy warmth of Mahogany Teakwood Intense and the gourmand sweetness of Strawberry Pound Cake : Bath & Body Works offers a candle for every home. This diverse range also includes White Gardenia, Lake Side Morning, Midnight Blue Citrus, and Kitchen Lemon, ensuring every home is filled with scents that elevate décor, uplift gatherings, and make Diwali celebrations truly unforgettable.

Also Read: Wamiqa Gabbi reflects on her struggles and stardom; says, “Maybe god wanted me to be grounded”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.