A compelling emotional thriller produced by Dharma Productions and directed by Kayoze Irani, Sarzameen is a story of unbreakable family bonds, hidden truths, and the sacrifices. With a powerhouse ensemble cast led by Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Ibrahim Ali Khan, the film intertwines suspense with deep emotional drama, offering a cinematic experience that resonates across generations. Beyond its gripping plot, Sarzameen also reflects the timeless truth that family remains both our greatest strength and our deepest responsibility.

World Television Premiere of Sarzameen: Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Ibrahim Ali Khan starrer to air on Star Gold; deets inside!

Kajol, in a commanding central role, portrays a matriarch whose past holds a pivotal secret that shakes the foundation of her family. Prithviraj Sukumaran delivers a layered performance in a role that balances intensity with restraint, while Ibrahim Ali Khan, brings freshness and vulnerability to a character caught between love, loyalty, and duty.

Speaking about the World TV Premiere Kajol said, "Portraying a character with such depth and emotional complexity has been a very fulfilling experience for me. Sarzameen speaks to every family because it mirrors the choices, bonds, and sacrifices we all face in life, and it does so with a sensitivity and honesty that touched me deeply as an actor and as a person. I’m thrilled that families across the country will get to experience Sarzameen when it premieres on Star Gold on Sunday, September 28 at 12 PM”

Prithviraj Sukumaran commented, “The film is a tight, emotional thriller that keeps you on the edge from start to finish. What drew me to Sarzameen were the many layers in the script and the way it balances suspense with an intimate family drama. I’m eagerly looking forward to viewers across the country tuning in to the World TV Premiere of Sarzameen on Star Gold on Sunday, September 28 at 12 PM”

Ibrahim Ali Khan expressed, "This film has been the most incredible learning experience of my life and a journey I will always treasure. To share the screen with legends like Kajol ma’am and Prithviraj sir was an honor and a masterclass in itself. Sarzameen is more than just a thriller—it’s an emotional story about love, loyalty, and the sacrifices that hold families together, and being part of such a powerful narrative was an enriching experience. TV has always had a unique way of bringing families together, and I am looking forward to viewers across the country experiencing Sarzameen as it premieres on Star Gold on September 28 at 12PM.”

A Star Gold Spokesperson said, "At Star Gold, we are committed to bringing stories that not only entertain but also strike a deep emotional chord with audiences. Sarzameen is one such film, a powerful family thriller with a stellar cast and compelling narrative. We’re delighted to showcase it to millions of households across India with its World TV Premiere on September 28 at 12 PM.”

Gather your loved ones and experience a thrilling tale of unbreakable family bonds in the World TV Premiere of Sarzameen on Star Gold, Sunday, September 28 at 12 PM.

Also Read: Kajol opens up on playing Mehr in Sarzameen; says, “She is such a contradictory woman”

More Pages: Sarzameen Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.