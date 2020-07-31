Sonu Sood celebrated his 47th birthday on July 30. He received immense love and support from friends, colleagues, and fans. Since the actor has been tremendously working towards helping migrant labourers ever since lockdown was imposed amid pandemic, he has taken it a step further to help more people.

On his birthday on Thursday, Sonu Sood posted about providing jobs to 3 lakh labourers via Pravasi Rojgar job portal that will also provide additional benefits including PF and ESI. "On my birthday a small initiative from my side...3 lakh jobs tied up for Pravasirojgar.com. All these will provide good wages, PF, ESI, and other benefits," he wrote.

"Thank you AEPC, CITI, Trident, Quesscorp, Amazon, Sodex, Urban Co, Portea, and all others for creating these opportunities with me. #AbIndiaBanegaKamyaab @pravasirojgar," he wrote.

“I’ve been a part of the film industry for twenty years and done about 100 films. But nothing I’ve done so far has given me this kind of inner peace and satisfaction. I now feel that I migrated to Mumbai to be an actor so one day I could help these migrants. I feel this was something I was born to do. I feel blessed that God has chosen me for this mission,” Sonu Sood told Bollywood Hungama recently on helping migrants.

In the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Sonu shared, “While arranging for travel, I used to enquire about when they will come back and whether or not they will come back at all. To which I used to get a standard response saying if they get a job they will come, else they will try and figure something in their own hometown. This got me thinking. Being from the engineering background myself, I started work on a platform along with my team, to figure a way in which these people could get a job through an app. It took us 2-3 months to build this and through this app, anyone, from any state, can upskill themselves, or even find a suitable job in another state. By the time this episode goes on air, around 1 – 1.5 lakh people would have found themselves a job.”

