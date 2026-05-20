Playback singer Sonu Nigam has sold 1.067 hectares of land in Karjat, part of the emerging Mumbai 3.0 development corridor, for a total consideration of Rs 95 lakhs, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix and reported by Hindustan Times.

Sonu Nigam sells five Karjat land parcels for Rs 95 lakhs: Report

The recent transactions involve five adjoining land parcels located in Savele village of Karjat. Collectively spread across approximately 1.067 hectares, the land parcels were sold through multiple deals registered on May 12, 2026. Documents reveal that a stamp duty of Rs 5.7 lakhs was paid for the transactions.

As per the registration papers, one land parcel measuring 0.21 hectare was purchased by a group of four individuals for Rs 20 lakhs. Another adjoining plot measuring 0.215 hectare was acquired by two homebuyers for the same amount.

In a separate transaction, a 0.225-hectare parcel was sold to an individual buyer for Rs 20 lakhs. Meanwhile, another 0.20-hectare plot was purchased by two individuals for Rs 17 lakhs. The fifth parcel, measuring 0.217 hectare, was sold for Rs 18 lakhs.

Neither Sonu Nigam nor the buyers have publicly commented on the transactions so far.

Interestingly, this is the second set of land deals involving the singer in Karjat within a short span. In April 2026, Sonu Nigam sold multiple land parcels in the same region totalling over 1.9 hectares for ₹1.95 crore. Those transactions were registered on April 7, 2026, and reportedly involved four separate buyers.

According to the documents, the first parcel measuring 0.405 hectares was sold for Rs 50 lakhs, while another 0.718-hectare plot fetched Rs 75 lakhs. A third parcel spread across 0.607 hectares was sold for Rs 50 lakhs, while the fourth transaction involved a 0.208-hectare plot valued at Rs 20 lakhs. A stamp duty of Rs 11.70 lakhs was reportedly paid for those deals.

Apart from these sales, the Nigam family has also remained active in Mumbai’s real estate market. Earlier this year in February, Sonu Nigam’s father, Agam Kumar Nigam, purchased a 1,197 sq m property in Madh Island, Mumbai, for Rs 10 crores. The acquisition reportedly included a ground-plus-one-floor residential and commercial structure.

In 2025, Sonu Nigam was also in the news for leasing a commercial property in Mumbai’s Santacruz East for a five-year period at a total rental value exceeding Rs 12.61 crores.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Sonu Nigam-Sunidhi Chauhan reunite after 8 years for Daadi Ki Shaadi: “It felt like no time has passed at all”

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