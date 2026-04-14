Singer Sonu Nigam has sold agricultural land parcels worth Rs 1.95 crore in Maharashtra’s Raigad district through four separate transactions registered on April 7, 2026, according to property registration records reviewed by CRE Matrix. The parcels, spread across more than 1.9 hectares of paddy fields in Mauje Savele in the Karjat region, were acquired by a mix of investors and local buyers. The cluster of transactions reflects continuing demand for agricultural land in areas within driving distance of Mumbai, where interest in agri-tourism and green energy-linked land use has been rising.

Sonu Nigam sells agricultural land parcels worth Rs 1.95 crore in Raigad: Report

The largest transaction involved a 0.718-hectare parcel identified as Hissa No. 1B. It was purchased for Rs 75 lakhs by Anil Prabhaker Kadu, Nitin Prabhaker Kadu and Anthony Thomas George Vaz. The deal attracted a stamp duty payment of Rs 4.5 lakhs.

In another transaction, Nitin Prabhaker Kadu acquired a 0.607-hectare portion marked Hissa No. 1A for Rs 50 lakhs, with stamp duty amounting to Rs 3 lakhs. A separate 0.405-hectare parcel comprising Hissa No. 1A and 2 was jointly purchased by Anil Prabhaker Kadu and Anthony Thomas George Vaz for Rs 50 lakhs.

The fourth and smallest parcel measured 0.208 hectares and formed part of Hissa No. 1B. It was acquired by Gaurav Gautam and Nidhi Upadhyay for Rs 20 lakhs, with stamp duty of Rs 1.2 lakh paid on the transaction.

All four agreements were registered on the same day, indicating a structured sale of multiple land holdings in the locality. The Karjat belt has been attracting attention due to improving connectivity and its proximity to Mumbai, factors that continue to support interest in agricultural and second-home investments in the region.

Earlier this year, in February 2026, Sonu Nigam’s father Agam Kumar Nigam purchased a 1,197 sq m land parcel along with an existing ground-plus-one-floor residential and commercial structure at Madh Island for Rs 10 crores, according to documents accessed through Liases Foras.

The property, known as Mango Villa and located within Suchak Cooperative Housing Society Limited, includes a 2,329 sq ft IT structure across two levels and an additional 725 sq ft residential unit. The deal was registered on February 18, 2026, with stamp duty of Rs 50 lakhs and a registration fee of Rs 30,000. The sellers were Swapna Kak and Rani Doshi, also known as Rani Amar Verma.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Sonu Nigam remembers his iconic song ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ as ISAMRA distributes WHOPPING Rs. 100 cr in royalties to 26,000 singers; Anup Jalota gets emotional; Sanjay Tandon recalls journey from Rs. 51,000 to 100 cr

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