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Bollywood Hungama » News » SCOOP: Kartik Aaryan and Luv Ranjan’s next to go on floors in October 2026 » SCOOP: Kartik Aaryan and Luv Ranjan’s next to go on floors in October 2026

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

SCOOP: Kartik Aaryan and Luv Ranjan’s next to go on floors in October 2026

en Bollywood News SCOOP: Kartik Aaryan and Luv Ranjan’s next to go on floors in October 2026
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Kartik Aaryan is among the busiest actors of B-Town, signing on for films left, right, and centre. While he is presently juggling between Anurag Basu's next film and Kabir Khan's directorial, we have exclusive scoop that Kartik and Luv Ranjan have been meeting off late to strategise on their next collaboration after the historic success of Pyaar Ka Punchnama Franchise and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

SCOOP: Kartik Aaryan and Luv Ranjan’s next to go on floors in October 2026

Reliable sources confirm that Kartik Aaryan has given a go-ahead to Luv Ranjan's next film, and it will go on floors towards the end of 2026. "Luv Ranjan has been keen to partner with Kartik Aaryan for a while now, and the duo have been jamming on multiple subjects over the last 6 months. After multiple rounds of discussions, they have finally locked in on an exciting idea, which falls right in the world of the Punchnama franchise. Kartik has okayed the script and has tentatively allotted dates from the end of 2026, starting in October," a source shared with Bollywood Hungama, adding further that Kartik too has been keen on this reunion for the longest time, as he believes his mentor gets the best out of him.

Luv Ranjan too is excited for this, as he is teaming up with his protege after a long gap, and is confident of creating a big impact with the next. "Luv Ranjan is doing what he does best - making a romantic comedy. Earlier, he was planning to make an action film, but all those plans were dropped when he was organically drawn towards a hilarious concept. He started developing it, and the role has turned out perfect for Kartik's image."

Kartik has 3 films lined up for release in the next 12 months - Nagzilla, Anurag Basu's next and Kabir Khan directorial. He kicks off Captain India and Luv Ranjan's film from June and October, respectively.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan is currently learning how to fly a plane for Captain India

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