It was a joyous occasion for ISAMRA (Indian Singers And Musicians Rights Association) recently as they announced that they have distributed Rs. 100 crore in royalties to 26,000 singers and musicians. Bollywood Hungama spoke exclusively to the ones who fought bravely for the rights of the singers – the legendary Sonu Nigam and Anup Jalota and ISAMRA founder and MD, Sanjay Tandon.

EXCLUSIVE: Sonu Nigam remembers his iconic song ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ as ISAMRA distributes WHOPPING Rs. 100 cr in royalties to 26,000 singers; Anup Jalota gets emotional; Sanjay Tandon recalls journey from Rs. 51,000 to 100 cr

Sonu Nigam said, “It feels like a quiet victory, not loud, not dramatic, but deeply meaningful. For years, the voice created value but did not always receive its share of that value. Today feels like a moment of correction. Not just for me, but for every singer who has given their soul to a song. It is a sense of dignity returning. The system has finally begun to listen.”

In June 2024, Sanjay Tandon revealed that ISAMRA had distributed its first royalty, Rs. 51,000, for the song ‘Lag Jaa Gale’ (Woh Kaun Thi; 1964). Explaining the journey from Rs. 51,000 to Rs. 100 crores, he replied, “That first royalty of Rs. 51,000 was a beginning, not just financially, but emotionally. It proved that performers’ rights could move from theory to reality. From there to Rs. 100 crore has been a journey of building from scratch. There was no ready data, no structured system, and no precedent. Just belief. Today, when we look back, it is not about the numbers alone. It is about restoring faith among singers and musicians that their contribution has value beyond applause (smiles).”

Anup Jalota, meanwhile, stated, “This is a very emotional moment. For years, singers have been the soul of music in this country, but their contribution was not always recognised in the way it should have been. Today feels like a long-awaited acknowledgement. It is not just financial, it is about respect, about dignity. It feels like a blessing.”

The AI factor

One of the immediate issues to be addressed is AI and how it can produce the voice of any singer. Sonu Nigam admitted, “AI is both exciting and concerning. It can enhance music, but it can also blur the identity of the artist. A voice is deeply personal; it carries emotion, years of training, and lived experience. If that can be replicated without consent, it becomes a serious issue. The way forward is awareness, strong legal frameworks, and organisations like ISAMRA stepping in to protect performers. Consent and compensation must become non-negotiable. Technology should support creativity, not exploit it.”

Sanjay Tandon agreed, “AI introduces both efficiency and risk. The biggest challenge is ownership. If a voice can be cloned or replicated, the question is who owns that usage. ISAMRA is actively working towards frameworks where any such use is governed by clear consent and fair compensation. The principle remains simple. If a voice generates value, the artist must receive that value. Technology cannot override rights.”

The way forward

Some more challenges also remain. Anup Jalota said, “Traditionally, singers have been paid for recording a song, but not for the life of that song. A song continues to live, to be heard, to generate value across platforms and generations. That value must come back to the singer. The way forward is awareness and stronger systems. Singers must understand their rights, and the industry must evolve to make royalties a standard practice. This change has begun, and it must now become the norm.”

Sanjay Tandon observed, “The focus now is on scale and inclusivity. We want every performer, whether a leading voice or a session musician, to be part of this ecosystem. Strengthening international partnerships, building a seamless one-window licensing system, and continuing to educate artists about their rights are key priorities. The journey ahead is about making this system stronger, wider, and more accessible.”

Musical end to the conversation

On a lighter note, we asked Sonu Nigam which song he was reminded of on this momentous occasion of ISAMRA. The singer flashed his wonderful smile and said, “’Kal Ho Naa Ho’. There is a feeling in that song about valuing the present, about acknowledging what truly matters. This moment feels like that. Something that always belonged to singers is finally coming back to them. It’s emotional, but also very grounding.”

Also Read: Sonu Nigam, Sukhwinder Singh, Kailash Kher and Salim-Sulaiman to perform at Subhash Ghai’s Cadence Music Festival 2026

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