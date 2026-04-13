Varun Dhawan left a mark in nationalist cinema with his sincere act in Border 2. Ever since, he has been flooded with offers in the zone of war and army films, but he is being very careful with what he picks next. With offers coming from all across the quarters – Dharma Productions, Maddock, Sajid Nadiadwala and Tips - we have exclusively learnt that Varun Dhawan is in talks with Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Bhushan Kumar for Operation Sindoor.

SCOOP: Varun Dhawan in talks for Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s Operation Sindoor

A reliable source told Bollywood Hungama, "Varun has been offered Operation Sindoor, and the actor has shown his interest in playing the lead. Bhushan Kumar and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri went to Varun with the lead protagonist role in the film, and the actor has shown early interest in the subject. He is expected to hear the full narration soon and then take a call on the same."

The source further informs that Varun had taken a short break from acting recently to spend time with his daughter, Lara, and is now back in form to sign films and come back in action. "He is gearing up for the release of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai on May 22, and is looking to start a new film by July this year. He is meeting all writers and directors now, and is expected to lock his next very soon."

Varun has been talking to producer Bhushan Kumar for multiple projects after Border 2, and one of those is Operation Sindoor. Bhushan and Varun are looking to do a multi-film deal, and more updates on the same are awaited in the months to come.

Also Read: Bhushan Kumar, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri announce Operation Sindoor, film based on India’s deep strikes inside Pakistan

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