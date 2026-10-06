The singer has acquired three office units at Aston in Sundervan Complex, taking his total commercial investment in the property to Rs. 16 crores approximately.

Playback singer Sonu Nigam has expanded his real estate portfolio with the acquisition of multiple commercial units in Andheri West, Mumbai. According to property registration documents accessed by real estate data analytics platform CRE Matrix, Nigam has invested a total of over Rs. 16 crores in three office units located in the Aston commercial tower at Sundervan Complex on Lokhandwala Road.

Sonu Nigam expands Mumbai property portfolio, buys commercial units in Andheri West for Rs. 16 crores

The primary transaction involves two adjoining office spaces situated on the first floor of the building. The properties have a combined carpet area of 3,885.77 sq. ft and were acquired from Singular Health Private Limited for a total consideration of Rs. 16 crores. The transaction translates to an approximate rate of Rs. 41,175.88 per sq. ft. Stamp duty of Rs. 96 lakhs were paid as part of the registration.

The two office units also come with dedicated access to four car parking spaces in the basement stack-parking system of the building.

In a separate transaction registered during the same cycle, Nigam acquired another commercial unit in the same Aston building from the same seller. The ground-floor office measures 258.33 sq. ft and was purchased for Rs. 1 crore. The transaction attracted a stamp duty of Rs. 6 lakhs.

With the latest acquisition, Sonu Nigam’s total holding in the Aston property now covers 4,144.10 sq. ft of carpet area. His combined investment across the three units stands at Rs. 17 crores, translating to an average acquisition rate of approximately Rs. 41,021 per sq. ft.

The latest purchase adds to the singer’s real estate activity across Mumbai and Maharashtra over the past two years. In late 2025, Nigam leased a 4,257 sq. ft commercial office at Trade Centre BKC in Santacruz East to Pattni Hospitality, operators of the café-bar chain Downtown 29. The five-year lease is expected to generate more than Rs. 12.61 crores in cumulative rental income over its tenure.

Nigam has also undertaken transactions involving land holdings in Karjat. In April 2026, he sold multiple land parcels in Raigad district measuring more than 1.9 hectares for Rs. 1.95 crores. A separate 1.067-hectare land parcel was sold in May 2026 for Rs. 95 lakhs.

Meanwhile, his father Agam Kumar Nigam acquired a 1,197 sq. m. land parcel in Madh Island in February 2026. The property includes a ground-plus-one residential and commercial structure and was purchased for Rs. 10 crores.

With Andheri West serving as an established commercial hub for businesses associated with Mumbai’s media and entertainment ecosystem, Sonu Nigam’s latest acquisition adds to the growing interest among Bollywood personalities in commercial real estate across Mumbai’s suburban corridors.

Also Read: Sonu Nigam sells BKC office space for Rs 18 crores, bought it for Rs 14.30 crores in 2023

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