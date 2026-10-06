Producer Prakash Mahobiya has opened up about the theatrical performance of Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha, alleging that the mythological drama faced negative marketing and online campaigns that affected its reach. In an interview with India Today, Mahobiya claimed that the film did not get an adequate opportunity to reach audiences and suggested that an upcoming big-budget film based on the same epic may have influenced the online narrative. However, he stopped short of naming any project or filmmaker and said he could not confirm the information.

Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha producer Prakash Mahobiya alleges ‘negative marketing’; hints at big-budget Ramayana saying, “We never got a chance to reach our audience”

Speaking about the film’s reception, Mahobiya said, “It was negative marketing throughout. We never got a chance to reach our audience. The ones who watched our film really enjoyed it. But if they never got to see it, how will they even have an opinion?”

The producer further claimed that he had been told about efforts involving digital creators to discourage audiences from watching the film. He said, “From what we have been told, there are other movies on the same subject coming in, the big-budget film. As far as we know, a lot of negative marketing opportunities have been given to YouTubers, influencers and other people. They are spreading wrong information and asking people not to watch our film,” before adding, “I don’t know for sure, but that’s what we are being told.”

His comments come amid considerable attention around Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, the upcoming two-part adaptation produced by Namit Malhotra. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Raavan and is among the most closely watched upcoming Indian film projects. Mahobiya’s remarks, however, do not establish any connection between Ramayana and the alleged online campaigns against his film.

Mahobiya also admitted that marketing a film was a learning experience for him as a first-time producer. He said, “I have made a film for the first time, and I am new to this industry. I have no idea how to market a film after making it. We are not afraid of the loss, but we are disappointed that not many people managed to watch it. And hence, we want to release the film again.”

Maintaining that Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha offers a distinct interpretation, he added, “There is a lot of difference between your film and the other film that will arrive soon. But we are confident that, given a chance, people would have liked our film too.”

Directed by Abhishek Singh, Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha released in cinemas on September 25, 2026. The film stars Dev Sharma as Lord Ram, Anjali Arora as Goddess Sita, Sheel Verma as Laxman and Rajniesh Duggall in a pivotal role.

Following its theatrical run, the makers are now exploring the possibility of re-releasing the film in cinemas to give it another opportunity to reach audiences.

Also Read: Anjali Arora gives her take on the ongoing Ranbir Kapoor – prasad controversy; says, “Prasad is God’s blessing, it doesn’t increase weight”

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