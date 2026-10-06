On October 6, 2027, Eggoz, India's first egg brand focused on clean, traceable, and high-protein nutrition, announced the onboarding of acclaimed actor Boman Irani as its brand ambassador, along with a new campaign to mark the association. It's a happy match. Both the brand and the man have the same easy knack for winning people over with warmth, wit and a wink. Boman's versatile screen presence, sharp comic timing and gift for finding the funny in everyday moments make him a natural fit for a brand that wants good food, good nutrition and a good time to be part of your daily plate.

Eggoz onboards Boman Irani as brand ambassador

The campaign, conceptualised by ANC, puts Boman right at the centre of the fun and takes a fresh, playful route to the simple joy of eating an Eggoz egg. It all unfolds in a sleepy office where nothing ever moves fast, until Boman, the classic office boss, strolls in fresh from lunch and sets off a chain reaction of impossibly quick, joyful chaos. Files fly, stamps thump, and stunned faces melt into delight, all thanks to what the campaign calls the "Eggoz effect." The secret, revealed over a spread of golden bhurji, fluffy omelettes and sunny side ups with rich orange yolks, is simple: Eggoz doesn't just fill you up, it fires you up. A cheerful little reminder that food isn't only fuel, it's colour, flavour and everyday joy on a plate.

Speaking on the association, Abhishek Negi, Co-founder and CEO, Eggoz, said, "Boman Irani brings a warmth and humour that instantly connects with people, which is exactly what Eggoz stands for. We've always believed that a good egg can change the mood of an entire meal, and this campaign captures that spirit with a lot of heart and a lot of fun. Having Boman embody the 'Eggoz effect' felt like the most natural way to tell our story."

Commenting on the partnership, Boman Irani said, "What drew me to Eggoz is how they've taken something as everyday as an egg and made it feel special. The film was a joy to shoot because it doesn't take itself too seriously, and yet it says something true, that the little things on your plate can genuinely brighten your day. I had a wonderful time being part of it."

Adding to this, Shivan Nair, Head of Marketing, Eggoz, said, "For us, this campaign was about making the everyday egg impossible to ignore. Boman brings a warmth and humour that cuts through instantly, and that's exactly the kind of connection we wanted with our consumers. The 'Eggoz effect' is really our brand promise in disguise, that good food should lift your whole day, and we can't wait for audiences to see it come alive."

Adding to this, Samarjeet Shimpi, CEO, ANC said, "The brand needed to own an emotion in the egg space. We defined Eggoz as being delightful and full of energy. Hence, the expression, Sunny Side Up. Boman exemplifies it the best."

The campaign reflects Eggoz's larger belief that quality food should be an integral, enjoyable part of everyday life. With freshly dispatched eggs from hens on a special herbal diet, rigorous quality standards and a distinctive rich orange yolk, Eggoz continues to build a brand that pairs nutrition with genuine everyday joy, turning even the most mundane moments sunny side up.

Also Read: Boman Irani says he threw out his usual prep routine for Haiwaan: “All my preparation has come to zero”

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