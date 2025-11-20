Sonam Kapoor announces second pregnancy, channels Princess Diana in hot-pink look

Sonam Kapoor announced her second pregnancy on Thursday, sharing the happy news with a series of elegant photos on Instagram. The Bollywood star and global fashion icon revealed her baby bump alongside the caption, “MOTHER.”

For the announcement, Sonam channelled Princess Diana, opting for a striking hot-pink pure wool suit featuring oversized padded shoulders and a softly curved shoulder line. The ensemble closely mirrors several iconic looks once worn by the late Princess.

Sonam and her husband, Anand Ahuja, welcomed their first child, son Vayu, in 2022.

