Sonam Kapoor announces second pregnancy, channels Princess Diana in hot-pink look

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Sonam Kapoor announced her second pregnancy on Thursday, sharing the happy news with a series of elegant photos on Instagram. The Bollywood star and global fashion icon revealed her baby bump alongside the caption, “MOTHER.”

For the announcement, Sonam channelled Princess Diana, opting for a striking hot-pink pure wool suit featuring oversized padded shoulders and a softly curved shoulder line. The ensemble closely mirrors several iconic looks once worn by the late Princess.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

Sonam and her husband, Anand Ahuja, welcomed their first child, son Vayu, in 2022.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor announces Bollywood comeback after motherhood; says, “My first project post-pregnancy will roll out in the last quarter of 2025”

