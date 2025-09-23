Sonam emphasized her focus on stories with strong, layered female characters, staying true to her vision of picking roles where the woman is at the heart of the story.

Sonam Kapoor announces Bollywood comeback after motherhood; says, “My first project post-pregnancy will roll out in the last quarter of 2025”

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is set to return to the silver screen after a hiatus to focus on motherhood. Known for her impactful performances in films like Neerja, Delhi-6, and Raanjhanaa, Kapoor's comeback is eagerly anticipated by fans and industry insiders alike.

Sonam Kapoor announces Bollywood comeback after motherhood; says, “My first project post-pregnancy will roll out in the last quarter of 2025”

In an exclusive interview with TOI, Sonam shared her journey into motherhood and its profound impact on her life. “I became a mother and wanted to give it as much time as possible, so that I could witness the process of seeing my son grow up. I wanted to enjoy the feeling of being a mother, and it has been the most rewarding experience of my life,” she revealed. Her son, Vayu Kapoor, was born on August 20, 2022, marking a new chapter in her personal life.

Excited to return to acting, Kapoor emphasized her commitment to choosing roles that resonate with her values. “Now, I will be back to doing what I love doing acting. I’m being drawn to disruptive subjects that allow me to shine. I have always tried to pick projects with the girl at the heart of the story, and that vision hasn’t changed. I want to do projects where the role of the woman is layered and not unidimensional. I’m excited to come back in front of the camera, and my first project post-pregnancy will roll out in the last quarter of 2025,” she explained.

Kapoor's first project post-pregnancy is slated to commence in the last quarter of 2025. While details about the project remain under wraps, her fans can expect a performance that challenges norms and showcases her versatility as an actor.

Throughout her break from films, Kapoor maintained an active presence on social media and attended international brand events, often turning heads with her fashion choices. Her recent appearance at a brand event featured a sculpted gown by Rahul Mishra couture, paired with exquisite jewelry from the "Whispers from the Valley" collection, highlighting her continued influence in the fashion world.

As Kapoor prepares for her return, the industry and audiences alike are eager to witness her next chapter, anticipating roles that not only entertain but also empower and inspire.

Also Read : Sonam Kapoor turns heads at London Fashion Week 2025 in Anamika Khanna creation

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.