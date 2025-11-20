Zee Studios and BLive Productions offer a first look at their cosmic caper, introducing quirky new avatars, mystical twists, and a reunion fans have been waiting for.

Zee Studios and BLive Productions have finally unveiled the much-anticipated teaser of Rahu Ketu, giving audiences a glimpse into a world where astrology, folklore, and full-blown comedy collide. Slated to hit theatres on January 16, 2026, the film promises a riotous spin on celestial mishaps and destiny gone wrong.

Rahu Ketu Teaser OUT: Pulkit Samrat, Shalini Pandey, and Varun Sharma come together for a wild, astrology-fuelled comedy ride

The teaser opens with Piyush Mishra in a mystical, all-knowing avatar—someone who clearly understands more about “dasha” and “disha” than anyone expects. A single twist of fate sends Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma spiralling into roles they never imagined: modern-day embodiments of Rahu and Ketu. What follows is a trail of astrological confusion, cosmic gags, and unpredictable adventure. Shalini Pandey’s brief appearance hints at charm, chaos, or a bit of both.

Reuniting after their beloved chemistry in the Fukrey franchise, Pulkit and Varun headline a story written and directed by Vipul Vig. The film also features Chunky Pandey, Amit Sial, and Manu Rishi Chadha in key roles, adding colour to the comic mayhem.

Sharing his excitement, Varun Sharma said, “The moment I heard Rahu Ketu, I knew this was going to be unlike anything we’ve ever done— and what an experience it’s been!” Pulkit Samrat added, “We’ve had the most fun shooting this full-on, hilariously twisted chaos of a film. Can’t wait for audiences to see what we’ve created.”

Writer-director Vipul Vig shared, “Astrology has always fascinated me, and reimagining it through humour and heart was something I was eager to explore. Having written the Fukrey films, working with Varun and Pulkit again — this time as a director — felt both familiar and thrilling. Making Rahu Ketu as my directorial debut has been nothing short of magical.”

Presented by Zee Studios and produced in collaboration with BLive Productions, Rahu Ketu gears up to offer audiences a celestial comedy, where planets may misbehave, but the laughter won’t stop. The film releases in cinemas on January 16, 2026.

