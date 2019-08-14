Sonam Kapoor to attend a charity dinner to support humans rights organisation in fighting human trafficking.

A fierce advocate of women empowerment, Sonam K Ahuja has often used her celebrity status to bring women’s issues to the forefront. Ahead of India’s 73rd Independence Day celebrations, the actor has joined hands with YouCanFreeUs, an international human rights organization that fights human trafficking, to attend a charity dinner at Tote On The Turf in Worli tonight. The proceeds from the dinner will go towards the non-profit organization that aims to rescue and rehabilitate trafficked victims from the red-light districts of Mumbai.

Aware of how human trafficking continues to plague our country, the actor says strategic measures need to be taken to curb the social malaise. “We can begin by educating our women, and even men. We need to provide employment opportunities to the victims and offer a means to a livelihood to them.”

Kapoor further emphasizes that stars have the ability to influence people at large, and must do their bit for society. “It’s important for celebrities who are in a position of power to be able to raise funds for issues that need to be addressed. With power and fame comes responsibility, and I believe we should use that as a catalyst for social change.”

Even while she acknowledges that the road ahead is long, Kapoor believes that the dialogue around women’s issues has improved since the #MeToo movement hit India last year. “The #MeToo movement was a step in the right direction. It made society less misogynistic, entitled and changed how we think.”