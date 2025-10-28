After marking her OTT debut with Call Me Bae, Ananya Panday is ready to return as the stylish and spirited Bae in the show’s much-awaited second season. The Dharma Productions and Dharmatic Entertainment-backed coming-of-age dramedy, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video India in September 2024, received an enthusiastic response from audiences. Soon after its release, Prime Video officially confirmed a second season, and now, fresh reports reveal that Call Me Bae 2 will go on floors by the end of November 2025.

Ananya Panday starrer Call Me Bae Season 2 to go on floors by November-end: Report

According to a report by Mid-Day, a source close to the development shared, “Call Me Bae is one of the most successful shows for both Prime Video India and Dharmatic Entertainment. The prep on the second season had begun soon after the show dropped last year. In a few weeks, the cast will face the camera.”

The insider further added that the creative team intends to continue building on the themes that resonated deeply with viewers. “Hashtag Behencode found resonance with the female audience, and the makers want to explore it further. The first part featured a #MeToo track. The upcoming edition too will carry an empowering message, delivered in the show’s signature breezy tone,” the source said.

Collin D’Cunha, who helmed the first season, is expected to return to the director’s chair. Much of the original cast—including Gurfateh Pirzada, Vihaan Samat, Muskkan Jaferi, and Niharika Lyra Dutt—will reportedly reprise their roles. The second season aims to deepen the exploration of sisterhood, one of the highlights of the first season, while amping up the humour and emotional drama.

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh. She was recently spotted shooting for her next film Chand Mera Dil, opposite Kill fame Lakshya Lalwani.

