Sonakshi Sinha to share her wardrobe under Alia Bhatt’s closet sharing initiative!

Alia Bhatt has announced the fourth installment of her wardrobe sharing initiative, Mi Wardrobe is Su Wardrobe (MiSu). This edition will feature garments from actor Sonakshi Sinha’s wardrobe and will be available on an online platform for charity auctions and sales, from the 2nd of July. Sonakshi is the second celebrity guest to join the initiative, giving her fans an opportunity to look good and feel even better as purchasing garments from her personal closet would not only benefit the planet but would also support the education and healthcare of the underprivileged through Being Human – The Salman Khan Foundation.

Talking about Sonakshi Sinha’s wardrobe contribution, Alia Bhatt stated, “Through MiSu, we’re trying to increase awareness around reusing and recycling, to divert clothing from landfills and help reduce waste. I’m grateful for Sona’s generous support on the initiative. The response from friends and fans has been so encouraging and going forward we plan to introduce other celebrity wardrobes giving fans around the world a chance to be a part of the eco-movement!” Speaking about the fourth wardrobe, Sonakshi Sinha said “Mi Wardrobe is Su Wardrobe is a lovely idea and I was only too happy to chip in with Alia and help do my bit. Each buyer gets a garment that has sentimental value and proceeds from this wardrobe will go to the Being Human Foundation while also helping the environment.”

Mi Wardrobe is Su Wardrobe is a closet sharing initiative conceptualized by Alia Bhatt. The first 2 installments of MiSu saw Alia’s wardrobe on sale, proceeds from which supported the Liter of Light program and The Corbett Foundation respectively. The third installment features fellow eco-warrior Anushka Sharma‘s wardrobe, proceeds from which will support animal welfare. Alia Bhatt has been championing the cause of conservation at multiple levels. She started an ecological and animal welfare initiative called Coexist, 2 years ago, followed by MiSu last year.

