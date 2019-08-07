Sonakshi Sinha becomes the new face of MyGlamm’s new collection POSE

Since yesterday, a viral video of Sonakshi Sinha got arrested were in the headlines, where we saw the Dabangg actress was seen in handcuffs and walking away with the people. Everyone on social media were confused as they didn’t know whether to believe this clip or not. Sonakshi Sinha cleared the things through her insta-story and wrote, “Hey guys, I know there are some concerning videos doing the rounds. It is me, but then that’s not the entire truth. I will share everything on detail with you all soon…” Today we know for sure that she got arrested for ‘looking too good’ as another video is doing the rounds where she is sitting in handcuffs in an investigation cell and she’s trying to clarify that she hasn’t done anything wrong.

This was all a part of the promotional campaign by MyGlamm, and this was their way to announce Sonakshi’s association with the brand as she has become the new face for POSE by MyGlamm! Here’s what Sonakshi posted: “YEAH… I got arrested!!! WHY, you ask? – BECAUSE ITS A CRIME TO LOOK THIS GOOD!!!! SO excited to announce that I’m the face for POSE by @myglamm , their new collection of camera-ready HD makeup. It makes you look so good, you can POSE whenever, wherever! #MyGlamm #POSE #POSEMakeup #POSEHDMakeup #HDMakeup #Makeup #CameraReady #InstaMakeup #CrueltyFreeMakeup #VeganBeauty #AsliSonaArrested #WhereIsSonakshiSinha”



The actress is currently busy in promoting Mission Mangal, which is slated to release this Independence Day. Sonakshi is also shooting for Dabangg 3 and Bhuj: The Pride Of India.