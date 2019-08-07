Hrithik Roshan’s grandfather, veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passes away

Hrithik Roshan’s recent release Super 30 has been rocking the box office. Unfortunately the actor will have to forgo the celebrations for the film’s success due to the sudden passing away of his grandfather J Om Prakash. In fact reports state that Hrithik’s maternal grandfather J Om Prakash passed away earlier today, August 7, at the age of 93.

Speaking about the demise of the veteran filmmaker, Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan shared his condolence message stating, “J OM PRAKASH ji Producer Director of eminence, passed away this morning .. a kind gentle affable being .. my neighbor, Hrithik’s grandfather .. sad !! Prayers for his soul ..”

J Om Prakash is best remembered for his films like Aas Ka Panchhi (1961), Aaye Din Bahar Ke (1966), Ayee Milan Ki Bela (1964), Aankhon Aankhon Mein (1972), Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke (1969) and Aap Ki Kasam (1974) to name a few. We at Bollywood Hungama send out our heartfelt condolence to the veteran filmmaker’s family at this trying hour.