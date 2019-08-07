Bollywood Hungama
After scrapping of Article 370 & Article 35A, Bollywood filmmakers rush to register titles

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It seems like filmmakers did not want wait for a long time to register the titles of their next film based on the current scenario of the nation. Home Minister Amit Shah, on Monday, announced that the government will be revoking Article 370 and Article 35A which grants Jammu & Kashmir special status.

In the current scenario, Jammu & Kashmir will now be a Union Territory with the legislature, and not a state, while, Ladakh is to be a Union Territory without legislation.

But, seems like, the filmmakers are already ready to make a movie on it. The war of titles has begun as many rushed to the film bodies to register titles. As per reports, almost 50 titles have been registered with Article 370 and Article 35 A being the first choice. The associations have received 25-30 applications. Some of titles are Kashmir Hamara Hai, Kashmir Mein Tiranga, Dhara 370, Dhara 35A. Even some big production houses are entering the league. They want to seek permission at the earliest before they start research on the project and understand the logistics.

Films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Article 15 among others have piqued interest. They were successful at the box office. Even after Pulwama Attacks, Uri attacks, Demonetization among others, many had rushed to the respective associations to register titles.

