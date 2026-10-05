The wait for Tu Hai Meri Kiran is set to get more interesting as the trailer of the upcoming romantic thriller will be unveiled tomorrow. Starring real-life couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, the film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on October 23, 2026.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal starrer Tu Hai Meri Kiran trailer to be unveiled on October 6

The upcoming film brings together romance, mystery and suspense, while keeping its central storyline largely under wraps. The trailer is expected to offer a closer look at the characters played by Sonakshi and Zaheer and provide more clues about the mystery at the heart of the story.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal explore love and obsession

The first look of Tu Hai Meri Kiran was unveiled on October 1. The poster introduced the film with the tagline, “She found a connection, he found an obsession.” Sharing the first look, Sonakshi also posed a question to audiences: “Where would you draw the line between LOVE and OBSESSION?”

The poster features Sonakshi and Zaheer in what appears to be a restaurant setting, hinting at a relationship that could take a darker turn. While the makers have revealed the film’s romantic thriller genre, the larger details of the plot have been kept under wraps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

The trailer, arriving tomorrow, is expected to shed more light on their characters and the dynamics between them without giving away the central mystery.

Tu Hai Meri Kiran marks Sonakshi and Zaheer’s first film as a lead pair since their wedding in June 2024. The actors had previously shared screen space in the 2022 film Double XL, which also starred Huma Qureshi. They have also appeared together in the music video ‘Blockbuster.’

Karan Rawal makes feature directorial debut

Written and directed by Karan Rawal, Tu Hai Meri Kiran marks his feature directorial debut. Rawal previously directed the short film Half Full and has also worked as an assistant director on projects including The Dirty Picture and Veere Di Wedding. The film is produced by Vishal Rana and others under Echelon Productions, in association with PAM Studios and AND Productions.

The title Tu Hai Meri Kiran also carries a connection to the 1993 psychological thriller Darr, which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol and Juhi Chawla. Juhi’s character in the film was named Kiran, while the song “Tu Hai Meri Kiran” became closely associated with the story’s theme of obsessive love.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Tu Hai Meri Kiran trailer gets a theatrical-first release; to play in cinemas with Drishyam The Conclusion, Digger, Verity and other films

More Pages: Tu Hai Meri Kiran Box Office Collection

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