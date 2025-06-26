comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Salman Khan adds bulletproof Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 worth Rs. 3.40 crores to his luxury collection of cars

The latest edition to Salman Khan's garage is not just visually imposing but also packing serious performance under the hood.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has recently upgraded his collection of high-end vehicles with a bulletproof Mercedes‑Maybach GLS 600 SUV, reportedly costing a staggering Rs. 3.40 crores.

The latest edition to the star’s garage is not just visually imposing but also packing serious performance under the hood. At its heart lies a 4.0‑litre twin‑turbocharged V8 petrol engine, augmented by a 48V mild‑hybrid system. This potent drivetrain, linked to a 9‑speed automatic gearbox with 4MATIC all‑wheel drive, enables a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in a swift 4.9 seconds, and a top speed nearing 250 km/h.

The reported Rs. 3.40 crores price tag includes the luxurious Maybach shell and bulletproof enhancements—armored panels and reinforced glazing.

Inside, the GLS 600 exudes Maybach-level luxury: panoramic sunroof, plush leather interiors, rear executive seating, a high-end Burmester audio system, and four‑zone climate control.

In blending performance, protection, and prestige, Salman’s new GLS 600 stands as a clear statement—an unmissable, safe, and powerful presence on Mumbai’s roads. With his next major film imminent, the superstar appears determined that both his cinematic and real‑life journeys remain equally secure and spectacular.

Rumours about Salman’s decision cite heightened security concerns, especially after recent threats allegedly linked to criminal outfits, prompting both his residence and ride to receive bulletproof upgrades.

On the work front, Salman was last seen earlier this year in AR Murugadoss’ Sikandar. The action drama also starred Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal among others.

