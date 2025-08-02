The Ajay Devgn-backed comedy entertainer brings double the laughs at half the price as makers extend the blockbuster deal till Sunday.

Son of Sardaar 2, the much-awaited sequel to the 2012 hit, is turning up the laughter meter this weekend—and audiences are loving every second of it. After a successful theatrical launch on Friday, August 1st, 2025, the makers have now extended a massive 50% discount offer on tickets through the weekend, making it the perfect time for a fun-filled family movie outing.

Son of Sardaar 2 announces 50% ticket offer for the weekend

Audiences can avail up to Rs. 200 off on their tickets using the code SOS2 across select platforms. The move comes after a phenomenal opening day response and glowing audience reviews praising the film's comedy, chaos, and energetic performances. “Kyuki ab hassne ka samay aa gaya hai (It’s time to laugh your heart out)!” the team declared while announcing the extension of the offer, emphasizing that the film is all about spreading joy and turning the weekend into a laughter riot.

Son of Sardaar 2 features a power-packed ensemble of actors like Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neeru Bajwa, Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, Vindu Dara Singh, Ashwini Kalsekar, Roshni Walia, Sharat Saxena, Sahil Mehta and the late Mukul Dev, in a memorable role, promising madcap mayhem, Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film is a rollercoaster of cultural comedy, hilarious misunderstandings, and heartwarming moments, promising wholesome entertainment for all age groups.

Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, the film is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande, along with N R Pachisia and Pravin Talreja, and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak. The movie is released under Devgn Films and SOS 2 Limited banners. With footfalls rising and buzz growing across social media, the extended offer is expected to further boost the film’s already strong box office run.

