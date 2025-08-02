Saiyaara is a film of many firsts. It marks the much-anticipated debut of Ahaan Panday and also the first time that Mohit Suri has teamed up with Yash Raj Films (YRF). It is also the first time that Akshaye Widhani has turned producer. And now, it has come to light that it is also the first theatrical release of YRF, which has Netflix as its OTT partner.

The Netflix logo appears during the end credit song, making it clear that the streaming giant has come on board for the romantic, musical saga. The development is significant because, until now, all films of YRF have been released on Amazon Prime after the completion of their theatrical run. With Saiyaara, a new chapter has been written between the prestigious production house and the global streaming giant.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that both have come together for a project. YRF established its vertical, YRF Entertainment, which dabbles in making web series and digital films and also focuses on content for international audiences. The first digital drop from this vertical was The Romantics. The docu-series premiered on Netflix on February 14, 2023 and honoured Yash Chopra and Yash Raj Films’ rich cultural legacy of 50 years. This was followed by The Railway Men the same year. Starring Kay Kay Menon, R Madhavan, Divyenndu and Babil Khan, the thrilling mini-series paid a tribute to the railway workers at Bhopal station, also the unsung heroes of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy.

In 2024, YRF unveiled Maharaj, which marked the debut of Junaid Khan. The controversial courtroom drama also starred Sharvari, Jaideep Ahlawat and Shalini Pandey. In November, the slice-of-life sports film, Vijay 69, starring Anupam Kher, arrived on the OTT platform and won hearts.

Just last week, YRF’s big-budget mystery show, Mandala Murders, starring Vaani Kapoor, released on Netflix. Earlier this year, at a grand Netflix event, YRF Entertainment announced that they have one more show in the offing, Akka, starring Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Apte and Tanvi Azmi.

Coming back to Saiyaara, this Ahaan Pandey-Aneet Padda starrer continues to rule in cinemas and is all set to cross the Rs. 300 crore mark by the end of its third weekend. As it happens with any other Hindi theatrical release, the Netflix premiere of Saiyaara will not happen anytime soon, more so when the film is unstoppable at the box office.

