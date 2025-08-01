Guneet Monga Kapoor on Kathal winning best hindi film at 71st National Awards: “Grateful beyond words for this recognition”

The winners of the 71st National Film Awards were unveiled at the National Media Centre in New Delhi on Friday, honouring cinematic excellence for films certified in 2023. Among the major winners, Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery stood out, clinching the prestigious Best Hindi Film award. The satirical social drama, produced by Guneet Monga Kapoor under the Sikhya Entertainment banner, was recognised for its sharp storytelling and impactful themes.

Celebrating the win, Guneet Monga Kapoor expressed her heartfelt gratitude in a statement: “Every time a story from the heart of India is honoured, it’s a win for every voice that deserves to be heard. We are incredibly honoured to receive the Best Hindi Film award for Kathal at the 71st National Film Awards. Grateful beyond words for this recognition.”

She acknowledged the film’s director, Yashowardhan Mishra, and co-writer Ashok Mishra, calling the story “sharp, original, and deeply human.” Guneet also extended thanks to producing partners Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor of Balaji Telefilms, Netflix India, and her own team at Sikhya Entertainment, including co-producer Achin Jain.

A special mention was made for lead actress Sanya Malhotra, whose portrayal of Mahima, a determined police officer. Guneed added, “Kathal wouldn’t have been possible without the unconditional support of my co-producer Achin Jain and the incredible team at Sikhya Entertainment, this journey wouldn’t have been possible without your belief and support. And to Sanya Malhotra, your performance as Mahima was both powerful and full of heart.”

She added, “You brought Mahima to life with such nuance, warmth, and unwavering strength, dil jeet liya! Thank you for leading this story with such grace, authenticity, and quiet power. Set and shot entirely in the culturally rich state of Madhya Pradesh, Kathal is a satirical tale rooted in the everyday, a reminder that truth often hides in the most unexpected places. MP ki saadgi ne humari film ko aur khoobsurat bana diya! This win is for every storyteller who dares to look closer and tell stories that matter. Bahut bahut shukriya!”

With this award, Kathal cements its place among the year's most impactful films, continuing Guneet Monga Kapoor’s legacy of producing socially conscious cinema with heart.

