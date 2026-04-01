Actor-producer Sohail Khan has sold a commercial office space in Andheri West for Rs 5.90 crores, according to property registration documents accessed by real estate analytics firm Liases Foras. The transaction adds to a series of recent real estate deals involving members of the family of Salman Khan.

Sohail Khan sells Mumbai office unit for Rs 5.90 crores: Report

As reported by Hindustan Times, the office unit is located in the Arc One building on Link Road. The property measures 1,559 sq ft and includes three car parking spaces. The buyer has been identified as Bilkish Associates Private Limited, a company that provides debt resolution, credit and sales support services to banking and financial institutions, according to details available on its official website.

Registration records show that the deal was finalised on March 27, 2026. A stamp duty of Rs 35.40 lakhs and a registration fee of Rs 30,000 were paid as part of the transaction.

The sale follows another recent property move within the Khan family. In October 2025, Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma sold a luxury apartment in Khar for Rs 22 crores. The apartment is located in the Flying Carpet building developed by Satguru Developers and spans around 2,500 sq ft, along with an additional 1,600 sq ft terrace. The residence also included nine parking spaces and was purchased by Shivaya Cinewise Private Limited.

Property records indicate that Arpita Khan Sharma had originally acquired the apartment in 2017 for Rs 18 crores.

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