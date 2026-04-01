The excitement around Aakhri Sawal continues to soar as the makers gear up for a grand unveiling of its teaser. Starring Sanjay Dutt, the much-anticipated film will have its exclusive teaser screened across PVR INOX theatres nationwide, promising audiences a larger-than-life first glimpse.

Sanjay Dutt’s ‘Aakhri Sawal’ teaser to be screened nationwide At PVR INOX ahead of release

After generating significant buzz since its announcement, the makers recently revealed that the teaser will officially drop on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Ji Janmotsav, April 2. Taking things a step further, the decision to showcase the teaser on the big screen is expected to amplify anticipation, turning it into a cinematic event in itself.

Backed by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt under the banner of Nikhil Nanda Motion Pictures, Aakhri Sawal boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Amit Sadh, Namashi Chakraborty, Sameera Reddy, Tridha Choudhury, and Neetu Chandra.

The film is helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang, who made his directorial debut with the Marathi drama Picasso, earning a Special Mention at the 67th National Film Awards. Over the years, Warang has carved a niche for himself with notable works such as Deja Vu, Prem Pratha Dhumshan, Piccol, and Virtual Reality.

Aakhri Sawal is described as an aspirational story rooted in the spirit of progressive India. It delves into the inquisitiveness and inner conflicts of the country’s youth, exploring their aspirations and their search for truth against the backdrop of historical events. The narrative aims to reflect the questions that resonate with young minds today, making it both timely and thought-provoking.

Presented by Nikhil Nanda, the film is produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt, with co-producers Puneet Nanda, Dr. Deepak Singh, Gaurav Dubey, and Ujjwal Anand. The story, screenplay, and dialogues are penned by Utkarsh Naithani, while the music is composed by Monty Sharma with lyrics by Kumar Vishwas.

With its teaser rollout strategy and compelling premise, Aakhri Sawal is shaping up to be one of the most awaited cinematic spectacles of the year. The film is slated to hit theatres on May 15, 2026.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Sanjay Dutt turn Mumbai party into a viral spectacle

More Pages: Aakhri Sawal Box Office Collection

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