Just earlier this week, Nayanthara joined as leading lady and now, makers are on a hunt for a powerful antagonist.

A major collaboration is taking shape in Indian cinema as Salman Khan teams up with filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally for the first time in a film produced by noted South producer Dil Raju. The yet-untitled project has already generated significant buzz, especially after the recent announcement of Nayanthara as the female lead. The film marks her first collaboration with Salman Khan and her second Hindi outing after Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

Salman Khan – Vamshi Paidipally’s film gets a new addition in cast: Arvind Swamy comes on board, reveals report

The casting momentum continues, with reports suggesting that Arvind Swamy is likely to join the ensemble. Known for his iconic roles in films like Roja and Bombay, Swamy is expected to play a key role in the film. While initial speculation hinted at him taking on an antagonist’s part, reports clarify that his character will instead be portrayed in a positive light, steering clear of negative shades.

Interestingly, the makers are still on the lookout for a strong antagonist to face Salman Khan on screen, indicating that a major casting announcement could be on the horizon. Additionally, there are ongoing discussions with Anil Kapoor for an important role, although details regarding his character remain tightly under wraps.

Providing insight into the film’s timeline, a source told Bollywood Hungama, "Salman Khan is in talks with Dil Raju and Vamshi Padilpally to plan their schedules in a way that an Eid 2027 release becomes a reality. The producer - director duo is contemplating the option, and plan to get back to Salman with a plan soon."

The source further informs that the film in question is an action-packed entertainer with a strong emotional core.

"It's a pure commercial entertainer with Salman Khan playing to the gallery. Vamshi plans to present Salman in a way audiences like to see him. The pre-production is going on in full swing, and the makers aim to take the film on floors in April," the source added.

The film is expected to go on floors in April and will be shot extensively across multiple locations in India. With substantial VFX work also involved, the team is currently focusing on locking all aspects before making an official announcement. While several details are still under wraps, the makers are committed to bringing the film to theatres in the first half of 2027, with an Eid release firmly in consideration.

Also Read: It’s Official! Salman Khan joins hands with Nayanthara for the first time for Vamshi Paidipally’s next

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