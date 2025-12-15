Actor Sohail Khan found himself at the centre of online criticism over the weekend after a video of him riding his Rs 17 lakh motorcycle on Mumbai’s Bandra roads without a helmet went viral. The clip quickly drew backlash from netizens, many of whom pointed out the importance of road safety and the responsibility public figures carry when it comes to following traffic rules.

Sohail Khan apologises for riding without helmet in Mumbai, cites claustrophobia: “I mostly ride late nights when…”

Responding to the criticism, Sohail took to social media to issue a detailed apology and acknowledge his mistake. In his note, the actor admitted that not wearing a helmet was wrong, regardless of personal discomfort. “I would like to request all the bike riders please wear helmets. I avoid wearing them at times as I feel claustrophobic but that’s no excuse to not wear one,” he wrote.

Sohail went on to explain his long-standing passion for riding, sharing that it dates back to his childhood days of riding BMX cycles. He added that he usually rides late at night, when traffic is minimal, and maintains a slow pace with his car following him to reduce risk. However, he made it clear that these precautions do not justify breaking traffic rules. “I assure fellow riders that I will make a genuine effort to overcome my claustrophobia and wear a helmet so please bear with me,” he added.

The actor also apologised directly to the traffic authorities, stating that he would follow all rules going forward. He further saluted riders who wear helmets consistently despite discomfort, calling it necessary for safety and reiterating that “it is better to be safe than sorry.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sohail Khan (@sohailkhanofficial)

Interestingly, this incident has brought Sohail Khan back into the public spotlight after a long gap. The actor has largely stayed away from films in recent years. He returned to acting in 2017 after a seven-year hiatus with Tubelight, where he appeared alongside his brother Salman Khan. Since then, Sohail has remained off the big screen, making this controversy one of the few times he has made headlines in recent years.

Also Read: Sohail Khan on Salman Khan’s O O jaane jaana impact: “Salman Khan ke jaise body chaiye toh doodh pi”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.