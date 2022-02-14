South Korean actress Lee Se Hee is likely to star alongside EXO’s D.O. for a lead role in upcoming new law-crime drama True Swordsmanship.

According to the Korean tabloid Soompi, on February 14, it was reported that Lee Se Hee received an offer to star in True Swordsmanship and is positively reviewing it. In response to the news, the actress’s agency confirmed it was true.

The drama centers on a prosecutor Jin Jung, armed with grittiness and rogues, who gives unseemly justice for the weak and victims, and exhilaratingly destroys the prosecution organization and all corruption in the Republic of Korea.

Previously, South Korean group EXO’s D.O. was reported to have been offered the lead role of Jin Jung in the drama. In response to the reports, a source from his agency SM Entertainment stated, “D.O. received an offer to star in the new drama ‘True Swordsmanship’ and is positively reviewing it.”

While he is still reviewing the role but if he accepted, he would be returning to KBS after 7 years since he played an antagonist in Remember You.

On the work front, Lee Se Hee is best known for her role in series Young Lady and Gentleman (2021–2022) for which she earned the best new actress award at the 2021 KBS Drama Awards. She has also appeared in films like 2017’s Midnight Runners, 2021’s Midnight and in 2020’s series Live On.

