Sitaare Zameen Par is a spiritual sequel to one of Bollywood’s finest films, Taare Zameen Par, and promises to deliver yet another heartwarming and joyful story, 18 years later! Aamir Khan returns with his much anticipated family entertainer, Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual sequel to the 2007 superhit Taare Zameen Par. Following the release of it’s vibrant poster, the makers have finally unveiled the much-awaited trailer, and it’s an absolute treat filled with love, laughter and happiness.

The film carries the tagline “Sabka Apna Apna Normal”, which champions inclusivity and is bound to resonate deeply with audiences. In the trailer, Aamir Khan is seen playing a basketball coach to people with intellectual disabilities, setting the stage for an entertaining and inspiring narrative.

Brimming with warmth and joy, the trailer of Sitaare Zameen Par strikes an emotional chord while perfectly balancing love, laughter and heartfelt moments. This heartwarming comedy is packed with hilarious scenes that promise to leave audiences both moved and entertained. Adding to the excitement, Aamir Khan Productions introduces ten debutant actors: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

Directed by R.S. Prasanna, well known for his barrier-breaking film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Sitaare Zameen Par, marks his most ambitious project to date, led by the ever iconic Aamir Khan. The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, one of the most successful production houses in India, known for delivering some truly remarkable films. Their vast filmography includes acclaimed titles such as Laapataa Ladies, Dangal, Taare Zameen Par, Secret Superstar, Lagaan, and many more.

Sitaare Zameen Par stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh. The songs are composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, and the lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The background score is by Ram Sampath and the screenplay is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, with Ravi Bhagchandka serving as the producer. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, the film will be released in theatres on 20th June, 2025.

