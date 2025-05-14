Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are in advanced talks for a new film set to go on floors in 2026.

Over a decade since their last film PK, actor Aamir Khan and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani are in advanced discussions to reunite for a new project. As per a report by Pinkvilla, the potential collaboration is set to begin production in 2026, though the film remains untitled for now. According to the report, the idea for the film emerged after Rajkumar Hirani weighed multiple concepts.

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani in talks for slice-of-life film after 11 years: Report

“Rajkumar Hirani was toying with 3 ideas, and he has finally decided to move ahead with a subject. He discussed the same with Aamir Khan, and the actor has also loved the world that Raju is developing,” a source told Pinkvilla. “The two have principally agreed on the film, with the intent to take it on floors in 2026. The yet-untitled film will be Rajkumar Hirani’s next directorial after Dunki.”

While the film is still in its early stages, there is strong mutual interest. The source revealed that the film will blend slice-of-life elements with comedy and inspiration—genres often explored by Hirani. Further production decisions are expected to be finalized after Sitaare Zameen Par hits the theatres.

Other Collaborations on Hold

In addition to his project with Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani has been in conversation with other actors as well. Discussions were held with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal for separate films, but scheduling conflicts stalled progress. “Those two ideas are reserved by Rajkumar Hirani for the near future with RK and VK respectively,” the source said. At present, Hirani is wrapping up work on his web series before fully shifting focus to the Aamir Khan project.

The Aamir-Hirani combination has previously delivered films that not only performed well at the box office but also left a lasting impression on audiences. 3 Idiots became a cultural phenomenon upon release in 2009, and PK broke several records in 2014.

Currently, Aamir is awaiting the release of Sitaare Zameen Par, scheduled to hit theaters on June 20. Directed by R.S. Prasanna, it also stars Genelia Deshmukh in the lead.

Also Read: Sitaare Zameen Par trailer out: Aamir Khan starrer promises to be a heartwarming sequel celebrating inclusivity with laughter, watch

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.