On May 9, YouTube unexpectedly took down the teaser of the much-awaited film Housefull 5, citing a copyright claim by Mofusion Studios. Viewers were met with a message stating the video was unavailable due to this claim. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that Yo Yo Honey Singh has officially provided a written declaration that he alone owns the rights to the song and has exclusively sold it to Nadiadwala Grandson, post which Sajid Nadiadwala has filed a Rs. 25 crores defamation suit each against Mofusion Studios and YouTube. The dispute centres around the song ‘Laal Pari’, composed by Yo Yo Honey Singh.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The matter arose as the song ‘Laal Pari’ was incorporated in the teaser of Housefull 5. It is composed by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Mofusion Studios has claimed that they hold the rights to the song. However, Yo Yo Honey Singh has given in writing to Sajid Nadiadwala that he’s the sole rights holder to ‘Laal Pari’.”

The source continued, “Based on this strong piece of evidence, the producer has decided to take legal action. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment is one of the biggest and most reputed production houses of Indian Cinema and the way the teaser of their expensive and grand film was removed without checking with them was unfair. Hence, they felt it was necessary to take action against Mofusion Studios. They also have a grouse against YouTube. The management of the banner believes that if a copyright claim did arise, then the video-sharing platform should have checked with the makers, especially considering that the channel of Nadiadwala Grandsons Entertainment has more than 16 lakhs subscribers and has never been accused of such malpractice in the past. But YouTube didn’t do so and simply removed the teaser, thus denting their image.”

The notices were delivered to YouTube and Mofusion Studios on May 12. The source said, “The legal team of Nadiadwala Grandson has asked YouTube to re-upload the teaser immediately or else pay damages amounting to Rs. 25 crores.”

Housefull 5 stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chunky Pandey, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Chitrangda Singh, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma and Nikitin Dheer. It is directed by Tarun Mansukhani of Dostana (2008) fame and releases on Bakri Eid, on June 6, 2025.

