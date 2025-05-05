Aamir Khan is expected to return to the big screens post his long sabbatical with Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual sequel to the 2007 superhit Taare Zameen Par and the news has kept audiences excited ever since its announcement. Finally, after a long wait, the first glimpse of the highly anticipated film is here. The first official poster of the film has been unveiled, along with the announcement of its release date - June 20.

Sitaare Zameen Par first poster out; Aamir Khan returns with an uplifting tale

The new poster features Aamir Khan along with 10 debutant actors, hinting at yet another joyful, refreshing and enchanting tale on the horizon. With the film, Aamir Khan Productions is launching 10 debutant actors, Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. Now, with the anticipation reaching new heights, the release of the first poster has definitely captivating audiences and left them intrigued.

Moreover, with Sitaare Zameen Par, viewers will witness not only get a chance to watch Aamir Khan in action once again but he will also be sharing screen space with Genelia Deshmukh for the first time. The poster clearly suggests that he is set to deliver something truly special with this much-awaited film.

The film Is directed by R. S. Prasanna, who also directed Shubh Mangal Saavdhan starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. He also produced and directed On A Quest, a biopic on Swami Chinmayananda Saraswathi, the teacher who Inspired the formation of the Chinmaya Mission. Prasanna has consistently created thought-provoking and captivating cinema.

Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par will have lyrics written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The screenplay is written By Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aamir Khan, Ravi Bhagchandka and Aparna Purohit, the film will release on June 20.

