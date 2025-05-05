Mumbai's Charkop Police have registered a rape case against actor Ajaz Khan following a complaint by an actress who alleged that he sexually assaulted her under the pretext of marriage. The case has been filed under sections 64, 64(2)(M), 69, and 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and investigations are currently underway, according to police officials.

Rape case registered against Ajaz Khan by an actress

The actress claims that Khan promised her a part in his OTT project House Arrest as well as other projects. She claimed that he made numerous promises and made a marriage proposal while the show was being produced. According to the woman, Khan used the promise of marriage as a pretext to rape her at his house on March 25. She also reaffirmed the same commitment by accusing him of beating her once more a few days later.

The actress further alleged that Khan told her his religion allows up to four marriages and assured her he would take full responsibility for her. Authorities are currently conducting an active investigation into the case.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police have also filed a case against Ajaz Khan, producer Rajkumar Pandey, and others in connection with alleged obscene content featured in the reality show House Arrest, streamed on the Ullu App. The FIR was registered following a complaint by Bajrang Dal activist Gautam Ravriya.

An official from the Amboli police station stated, “Based on a complaint lodged by Gautam Ravriya, an activist of Bajrang Dal, the police registered a case against actor Ajaz Khan, producer Rajkumar Pandey of the House Arrest web show and other persons from Ullu app.”

