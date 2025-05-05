Speculation around the sequel kicked off when reports claimed that Kartik Aaryan will be joining Varun Dhawan for the sequel to this 2004 romantic comedy.

Following recent reports that Mujhse Shaadi Karogi 2 is in the works, fans were quick to react to buzz surrounding the film’s casting. While certain reports claimed that Varun Dhawan and Kartik Aaryan have been locked as the leads for the sequel to the 2004 comedy blockbuster, with the latter stepping into the other lead role — originally played by Akshay Kumar alongside Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra, fresh updates suggest otherwise.

Kartik Aaryan to not be part of Mujhse Shaadi Karogi 2: Report

Contrary to the swirling rumours, a source has clarified in a Hindustan Times report that Kartik Aaryan is not in talks for the project. “The rumours of Kartik being in talks for Mujhse Shaadi Karogi 2 are untrue. The actor is currently busy with filming his current project and has a few more in the pipeline that he wants to wrap up first.”

With Kartik currently headlining a string of solo projects, his absence from the multi-hero sequel doesn't come as a complete surprise. The source further elaborated on the actor’s current mindset and professional strategy, stating, “Kartik is currently focused on solo-led films because he believes that’s the path best aligned with his growth and the space he’s carved for himself. It’s not about avoiding ensemble or multi-hero projects—it’s about the confidence he has in his vision. He’s among the most intelligent actors today, and his choices reflect that.”

Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming slate is a busy one. He will soon be seen in Naagzilla, a high-concept entertainer produced by Karan Johar, as well as Tu Mera Main Teri Main Teri Tu Mera with director Sameer Vidwans and Johar again backing the film. He is also set to star in an untitled romantic drama by Anurag Basu opposite South star Sreeleela.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan, who is reportedly confirmed for Mujhse Shaadi Karogi 2, has a power-packed line-up as well. He will be seen next in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Border 2, and Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The actor is also expected to return as the quirky werewolf in Bhediya 2 and is rumoured to be part of No Entry 2, the reboot of another hit Salman Khan comedy franchise.

As for Mujhse Shaadi Karogi 2, the leading lady remains undecided, and with Kartik stepping away, speculation now turns to who might join Varun in the comedy caper reboot.

