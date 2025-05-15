PVR INOX Pictures and PictureWorks India are proud to bring to Indian cinemas Karan Kandhari’s genre-defying feature Sister Midnight, releasing on 23rd May. Nominated for Outstanding British Debut at this year’s BAFTA Awards, Sister Midnight was one of the most talked-about titles at the Cannes Film Festival, where it was nominated for the Golden Camera award and in Director’s Fortnight. Also nominated for four BIFA awards, Sister Midnight won Best Picture in the Next Wave Award at Austin’s Fantastic Fest and was warmly received at festivals across the globe.

Sister Midnight release date: Radhika Apte’s BAFTA-nominated film to hit theaters on May 23, 2025; deets inside

The cast includes Radhika Apte, Ashok Pathak, Chhaya Kadam, Smita Tambe and Navya Sawant. Written and directed by Karan Kandhari, produced by Alastair Clark, Anna Griffin and Alan McAlex, edited by Napoleon Stratogiannakis with cinematography by Sverre Sørdal.

The synopsis of the film reads : Newly married, UMA sets out to adjust to life with her husband, GOPAL. Living in a small room together in Mumbai, life isn’t easy for her, especially when Gopal disappears for hours on end, leaving her without money. Grudgingly, she learns to cook, with the help of neighbour SHEETAL. But things change for the disgruntled Uma after attending the wedding of Gopal’s cousin. Bitten by a mosquito, she begins to feel sick, as she grows pale and thin. Gradually, she experiences a ravenous thirst for the blood of animals. Yet as others fear her, Uma must learn to embrace this transformation or face extinction.

“It started from just the idea of what happens the very first morning in an arranged marriage when the wife wakes up…and if the guy goes to work and she’s just there and you have no manual to do this…” says Karan Kandhari. “It’s really just about the fact that there is no manual for anything in life.”

While this may sound serious, Kandhari infuses his storytelling with a uniquely dry wit. “I mean, humour is the most important part of storytelling for me,” he continues. “So if it’s not funny, I won’t write it.” He credits the legendary silent movie star Buster Keaton as a major influence. “He was one of my heroes because he could do so much with these subtle facial gestures. And just beyond that, as a filmmaker, what he could do with a restricted frame and the body language and stuff…that’s my humour.”

A curious blend of marital realism, body horror, and dark comedy, this is a story that explores the isolation of womanhood, the strangeness of domestic life, and the hunger for freedom—both literal and metaphorical. It captures the unease and absurdity of transformation, set against the backdrop of Mumbai’s dense urban life.

Don’t miss this hauntingly humorous, visually striking tale of transformation and survival—in cinemas across India from May 23.

Also Read: Radhika Apte flaunts her baby bump as she drops pics from Sister Midnight premiere in UK

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.