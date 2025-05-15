The release follows the restoration of peace through the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Army, allowing the film to debut as originally planned.

Following the timely intervention of the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the Indian Army, peace has been restored, creating a renewed environment for artistic and cinematic expression. In light of this, Bhool Chuk Maaf will release as originally planned—celebrating cinema on the big screen. After open and constructive discussions among all stakeholders, PVRINOX Limited, Maddock Films Pvt. Ltd., and Amazon MGM Studios are pleased to announce that Maddock Films’ much-anticipated Bhool Chuk Maaf will hit theatres on 23 May 2025.

Maddock Films announces theatrical release of Bhool Chuk Maaf on May 23 starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi

Directed by Karan Sharma and featuring Rajkumar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, Bhool Chuk Maaf is a romantic comedy and a family entertainer. We can’t wait to share this story with audiences around the world in the setting it was created for.

Dinesh Vijan, Founder, Maddock Films, said, “As our surroundings begin to heal, we’re especially grateful to offer a theatrical experience for a film that speaks from the heart. In these times, when family means everything, we urge audiences to head to theatres with their loved ones, share a laugh, reflect on life, and enjoy a story that, we hope, brings joy. We’re also incredibly thankful to our exhibitors as partners for their continued support, flexibility, and commitment to theatrical storytelling. The release environment has changed for the better, and we’re proud to collaborate once again with them for our film’s release.”

Kamal Gianchandani of PVRINOX, added, “We are proud to affirm our deep commitment to the theatrical experience — a cornerstone of Indian cinema culture and the most immersive way to experience storytelling at its finest. We fully understand and respect the challenges faced by the team at Maddock Films in finalising the release of Bhool Chuk Maaf. We are thankful for their continued faith in the theatrical model and their decision to bring this film to audiences where it truly belongs — in cinemas. Their support reinforces the strong bond between content creators and exhibitors, and we look forward to a successful release.”

