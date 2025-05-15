Diljit Dosanjh, who was reportedly set to join the cast of No Entry 2, has now exited the project. According to a report by Filmfare, the singer-actor walked away from the sequel of the 2005 hit comedy No Entry due to creative differences.

The report quoted a source saying, “Diljit was very excited to collaborate with Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor. But over the last few weeks, he couldn't align with the film's creative ideas. That’s why he’s decided to leave the project.”

The sequel is being helmed by Anees Bazmee, who also directed the original, and is being produced by Boney Kapoor. The portal also stated that it reached out to the director, Anees Bazmee, and he did not confirm or deny Diljit's exit. “I will not be able to speak about the matter right now. It is better if you reach out to Boney for the same,” he told the portal. The report also stated that Boney Kapoor had not responded to the claim.

No Entry 2 is expected to feature Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor in leading roles, while Tamannaah Bhatia is reportedly on board as well. Her character is believed to mirror Bipasha Basu’s from the original, though this has not been officially confirmed.

The original No Entry, released in 2005, starred Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan. It followed the comedic misadventures of two married men whose lives spiral into chaos after a friend introduces them to a woman under questionable circumstances. The film also starred Lara Dutta, Esha Deol, and Celina Jaitly, with Bipasha Basu in an extended cameo.

The sequel was initially slated for a 2025 release, but with casting changes underway, an official announcement is awaited.

