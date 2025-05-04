Babil Khan’s family and team respond to viral video, they say he was ‘acknowledging’ his peers

Over the past few years, Babil Khan has earned immense love and appreciation for his work, as well as for his openness about his mental health journey. Like anyone else, Babil is allowed to have difficult days — and this was one of them. We want to reassure all his well-wishers that he is safe and will be feeling better soon.

That said, a video of Babil has been widely misinterpreted and taken out of context.

In the clip, Babil was sincerely acknowledging a few of his peers whom he believes are making meaningful contributions to the evolving landscape of Indian cinema. His mention of artists like Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, Arjun Kapoor, and Arijit Singh came from a place of genuine admiration — for their authenticity, passion, and efforts to restore credibility and heart in the industry.

We respectfully urge media publications and the public to consider the full context of his words rather than drawing conclusions from fragmented video clips.

This incident highlights the challenges faced by public figures in the digital age, where moments captured on camera can be easily taken out of context. It serves as a reminder of the importance of understanding the full context before forming judgments.

Babil Khan continues to be a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, known for his acting talent and his openness about his personal experiences. His recent works include performances in The Railway Men and the upcoming project The Umesh Chronicles alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

