Singer Milind Gaba and his wife Pria have recently embraced a beautiful new chapter in their lives by welcoming twins — a baby boy and a baby girl. The joyous announcement was made public on Friday through Milind’s Instagram, where he shared his happiness with his fans and followers in an endearing joint post alongside his wife.

In his heartfelt message, Milind expressed profound gratitude and humility, writing, “I never asked anything for myself from you, so what else could I ask now. We are blessed with two miracles. Jai Mata Di.” This touching sentiment reflects not only his personal joy but also the spiritual blessing he feels in receiving this incredible gift of life.

The couple also shared a charming illustration showing a doodle of a baby boy and girl dressed in blue and pink. Along with the sweet drawing, they added a touching message that said, "No twist in Gaba's story, there are twins."

Right after the couple shared the news, several members from the film and music industry flooded the comment section with warm congratulations and best wishes. “Congratulations,” commented actor Kishwer Merchant. “Huge congratulations,” wrote singer Tulsi Kumar.

On February 1, 2025, Milind and Pria announced their pregnancy to fans on Instagram.

Milind is well-known for his songs like 'Zindagi Di Paudi,' 'Teri Yaari,' and 'Yaar Mod Do.' Meanwhile, Pria, a fashion blogger, is the older sister of popular YouTuber Harsh Beniwal.

