AAZ Films and Offside Entertainment present, a Maurya Entertainment Production, directed by Ravi Chhabriya with a powerhouse ensemble cast, Diljit Dosanjh playing a quirky detective. An entertainer for the whole family. Twists that keep you guessing all the way! Looks like audiences are about to get the best of three worlds in Detective Sherdil, releasing on ZEE5 on 20th June 2025.

Detective Sherdil tells the tale of a unique detective tasked with solving a case that is far from ordinary. Shot in exotic Budapest, what sets the film apart is an entertaining blend of suspense and mystery with wit and humor.

Detective Sherdili marks Ravi Chhabriya’s first directorial venture after assisting Ali Abbas Zafar on projects like Sultan, Bharat and Tiger Zinda Hai. Featuring Diana Penty, Boman Irani, Chunky Panday, Ratna Pathak Shah, Banita Sandhu and Sumeet Vyas, the Diljit Dosanjh starrer is packed with an array of talented actors.

Written by Ali Abbas Zafar, Sagar Bajaj and Ravi Chhabriya, Detective Sherdil is Ali Abbas Zafar’s second collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh’s after the acclaimed Jogi. Talking about the much awaited release, producer Ali Abbas Zafar said, “Diljit and I have previously worked on Jogi. After wrapping that film, I was sure we must work together again. He is one of the biggest stars we have, and now, as we bring Detective Sherdil to audiences on ZEE5, I still can’t believe we’ve wrapped up our second collaboration! Our film will charm you with comedy, and thrill you with mystery, it’s an out and out family watch”.

Sharing his thoughts on the release, producer Himanshu Mehra said, “There are very few stars who have the versatility to pull off humor with the same ease as they handle suspense. Diljit is one such star actor. I’m very excited to bring families all over together for this thrilling ride on Zee5 on 20th June 2025.”

Talking about the film, Kaveri Das - ZEE5, Business Head, Hindi said, “At ZEE5, we understand the enduring charm of a good whodunit—but we also know today’s viewers want more than just clues and culprits. With Detective Sherdil, we're dialing up the mystery and mixing it with a twist of wit and unconventional storytelling. Think shadowy secrets, eccentric suspects, and plot turns you won’t see coming—all delivered with a wink. This title is a sharp, stylish addition to our slate of movies proving once again that ZEE5 is the destination for mystery lovers who like their crime stories with character”.

Detective Sherdil will keep viewers hooked from start to end. With Diljit Dosanjh in signature form, the film seems like the perfect excuse to gather all loved ones and have a thrilling time at home.

