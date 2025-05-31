comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Pankaj Tripathi becomes brand ambassador for Hyundai Motor India

Pankaj Tripathi becomes brand ambassador for Hyundai Motor India

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has roped in actor Pankaj Tripathi as its new brand ambassador. Known for his grounded screen presence and relatable persona, Tripathi’s association with the brand is aimed at reinforcing Hyundai’s image as a reliable and people-first automobile company.

The company announced the partnership in a press release, describing the actor as a symbol of authenticity and trust, qualities Hyundai identifies with. “His grounded persona, exceptional talent, and widespread appeal resonate with the values of HMIL and our vision of ‘Progress for Humanity,’” said Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and COO, HMIL.

Tripathi also expressed a personal connection with the brand, revealing that his first car was a Hyundai. “Over the years, that relationship has grown into something truly personal,” he said. “As someone who deeply values simplicity, sincerity, and staying true to one’s roots, I find a natural alignment with HMIL’s ethos.”

The collaboration marks Hyundai's continuing effort to connect more deeply with Indian audiences. By bringing Tripathi on board, the brand hopes to reach a wider demographic while underlining its longstanding values of innovation, trust, and customer-centricity.

Speaking of Pankaj Tripathi, he is currently making headlines for his performance in Criminal Justice Season 4: A Family Matter, streaming on JioHotstar. Besides the web show, he will also be seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino.

Also Read: Pankaj Tripathi on the joys of playing the canny lawyer Madhav Mishra in Applause Entertainment’s Criminal Justice for the fourth time

