Veteran actress Himani Shivpuri has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress took to her Instagram handle to informe the same. She also requested everyone who came in contact with her to get tested.

"I have tested positive for COVID, anyone who has come in contact with me should get themselves tested," she wrote.



The actress is currently essaying the role of Katori Devi Singh in Binaifer and Sanjay Kohli's Happu Ki Ultan Paltan. The show also stars Kamna Pathak, Yogesh Tripathi, Zahara Sethjiwala, Sanjay Choudhary and Vishwanath Chatterjee, among others. Recently, the producer of the show Sanjay Kohli also tested positive. Reportedly, the actress developed symptoms after an ad shoot.

Himani has also featured in several movies like Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum among othres. In the last few years she has done TV shows like Sumit Sambhal Lega, Doli Armaanon Ki, Vishkanya and Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi.

