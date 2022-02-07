Sidharth Malhotra is one of the few actors who have a great music playlist that people will always associate him with. The actor has a variety of songs associated with him that will set your mood- from peppy dance numbers to songs to cuddle up with and break up tracks too.

With each trending song featuring Sidharth Malhotra, the actor has set himself a new record. He is the only Indian actor with five consecutive songs with views above 3 million on Youtube.

Raataan Lambiyan (Shershaah): 520+ millions views

Thoda Thoda Pyaar : 365+ million views

Tum Hi Aana (Marjaavaan): 710+ million views

Ranjha (Shershaah): 222+ million views

Mann Bharya 2.0 (Shershaah): 161+ million views

Most songs featuring Sidharth Malhotra have instantly become a trending track and created massive social media conversation. The actor will next be seen in the films Mission Majnu, Thank You, and Yodha.

