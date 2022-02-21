Anshuman Jha, the Mumbai based film and theatre actor best known for his work in his debut Feature Film Love, Sex Aur Dhokha and the recent Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele - will soon begin shooting for his directorial debut with Lord Curzon Ki Haveli in London. The film was initially supposed to go on floors in March 2020, but unfortunately suffered a long delay due to the pandemic. The film stars Mirzapur and Out Of Love fame Rasika Dugal along with the Made In Heaven star Arjun Mathur in the lead roles amongst others.

On getting to resume shooting in London, Anshuman had this to say, "I work for fulfillment, not achievements. 2022 is the year of fulfillment with Lord Curzon Ki Haveli finally going on floor. The whole world saw a major setback with almost everything coming to a standstill during the first wave of the Coronavirus, with the entertainment industry being no exception. While the pandemic delayed us with the first wave in March 2020 and subsequently with the second wave in 2021, I am grateful that we are finally going on floors now. We are excited as a unit and hoping to finish filming soon.'

Anushman Jha has quite a few good titles to his name as an actor like 2014's comedy drama Yeh Hai Bakrapur and the 2018 success Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain as a leading man.

