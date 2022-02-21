comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 21.02.2022 | 1:12 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gehraiyaan Badhaai Do Pushpa Jersey RRR Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
follow us on

Justin Bieber postpones Las Vegas concert after being diagnosed for COVID-19

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

'Peaches' singer Justin Bieber has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the 27-year-old pop star has postponed his concert at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena on Sunday.

Justin Bieber postpones Las Vegas concert after being diagnosed for COVID-19

As reported by Billboard, the venue’s website read the statement, "Due to positive COVID results within the Justice Tour family, we will unfortunately have to postpone Sunday’s show in Las Vegas. Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority. The tour launch in San Diego was a massive success, and Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible.”

Justin Bieber’s Las Vegas show has been rescheduled for June 28, but that date in contingent on the National Hockey League playoff schedule. Tickets for the original date will be honored and refunds are available at point of purchase.

Justin Bieber launched his AEG-promoted Justice World Tour on Friday (Feb. 19) at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego. The 90-date global trek is scheduled to continue on Tuesday (Feb. 22) at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz., followed by performances across North America through late June. It was unclear at press time whether Bieber would need to reschedule additional dates due to his coronavirus diagnosis. Neither the singer nor his team had publicly commented about the positive tests results as of publication.

The Justice World Tour was originally scheduled to launch last summer. The jaunt is in support of Bieber’s 2021 album Justice, his eighth album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Also Read: Rapper Kodak Black and two others hospitalized after getting injured in a shooting outside Justin Bieber’s concert after-party in LA

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, and…

Saiyami Kher to essay a cricketer in R…

Son Ye Jin and Jung Hae In starrer Something…

Disha Patani and Pooja Hegde join Salman…

Sonu Sood’s car confiscated by officials…

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Sharma buys…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification